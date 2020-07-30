Daily News

EID- El Kabir: Gov. Sule calls for vigilance, seeks prayer for Nigeria

By
0
Post Views: Visits 4

EID- El Kabir: Gov. Sule calls for vigilance, seeks prayer for Nigeria

EID- El Kabir: Gov. Sule calls for vigilance, seeks prayer for Nigeria
By David Odama – Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has tasked Nigerians on tolerance, irrespective of tribe, religion, region or creed.

He has also urged the people to be security conscious, shun rising cases of  senseless killings by accommodating one another inspite of any provocation.

Governor Sule in a good will message to the Muslims faithfuls on the occasion of Eid-el-kabir celebration beseech  all to re-affirm  their obedience to Allah’s injunctions as contained in the noble Qur’an and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad.

According to Sule,  “It is  an obligation on us to pray for our leaders at all levels to govern with the fear of God and the virtues of justice, humility and service for the good of humanity. The season also calls for greater vigilance to ensure a safe neighbourhood for harmonious  co-existence ” .

READ ALSO: EID-EL KABIR : Fayemi greets muslims, urges them to make sacrifices for national dev

Governor Sule who falicitated with the Muslims called for  rededication to the  principles of sacrifice, justice, and equity as exemplified by the Prophet.

“We should not be unmindful that this is a very dire time for Nigeria  as we  celebrate Sallah in a state of grave apprehension, with many  displaced by the rising insecurity. The Sallah celebration should  be used to  offer special prayers for the peace, unity, prosperity, and security of our country”.

Vanguard

The post EID- El Kabir: Gov. Sule calls for vigilance, seeks prayer for Nigeria appeared first on Vanguard News.

Eid El Kabir: Lawan, Omo-Agege, Ekweremadu, others felicitate with Muslims

Previous article

Eid-el-Kabir: Veterinarian warns against burning of ram with tyres, causes cancer

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News