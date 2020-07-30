Eid-el Kabir: Islamic cleric harps on fear of Allah as panacea against spread of COVID-19 pandemic

By Adeola Badru

AN Islamic scholar and Founder, Shafaudeen-in-Islam Organization, Prof. Sabit Olagoke have urged Muslims and non- Muslims in the country to see the fear of Allah as the baseline that could promote a culture of moral discipline, integrity, transparency and accountability to seek divine intervention to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

He said it was the panacea that would provide the cure for the victims through divine guidance as promised by the Holy Books.

Prof. Olagoke, in his Eid-el Kabir message titled: “COVID-19 Pandemic: Effect and Humanity Challenge On The Fear Of God,” made available to newsmen to felicitate Muslims on the occasion, on Thursday, noted that the culture of the fear of God assured us of living without fear or loss and that Scripture compliance would protect our children, keep us out of the trap or snares of death and secures the Nation into prosperity.

According to him, the pandemic broke out through occultic practices by the principalities of darkness using the science of destruction to throw the whole world into a panic of death.

This, he said, has rubbished human efforts on economic development for sustenance by the threat of disruptions on the institutions of Culture, Education, Religion and Governance with an astronomical daily increase of death tolls without respect for a race or economic class.

His said further: “There is no acceptable drug or vaccine yet for the cure while the affected institutions (C,E,R,G) are yet to be revamped into beneficiaries operations.”

“Much as the hygiene rules, social distancing, use of face marks must be respected, all professionals and stakeholders must not relax and relent in finding a lasting solution.”

“Let us all cleanse the houses of God of dirt and profanity to assume its rightful status of sacredness. Equally, let us make sacrosanct Scripture Compliance with fear of God to win divine intervention of Allah (God) and secure His favour to render impotent and inactive COVID-19 virus and stop its spread to zero-sum.”

“Let us all justify all festivals we celebrate in the name of God through moral discipline and fear of God to enhance and promote fraud-free Society full of Harmony, Security and Prosperity.”

“Blurred vision, the dearth of vision and knowledge would render all intellectuals and leaders into futile efforts because the people glorify God in deceit without acting on Allah’s admonitions.”

“It is important to note that unless the issue of corruption is squarely addressed and institutional indiscipline is replaced with the restored value of our culture of integrity and sanity, where deterrence through the meritorious and objective foundation of justice would underline the process of the anti-corruption crusade, Nigeria would continue to suffer from realising the true and appreciable human development index,” Prof. Olagoke posited.

