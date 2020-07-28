Eid-el-Kabir: Nigeria declares Thursday, Friday public holidays

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared Thursday 30 and Friday 31 July, 2020 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government on Tuesday in a statement by Georgina Ehuriah, Permanent Secretary of the ministry.

He congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammed and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by COVID-19.

Aregbosola, who assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was fully committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasised that government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualising the full potentials of the country.

He called on all Nigerians to join hands with the administration of President Buhari in its avowed determination to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous country where the rights of every citizen are protected and guaranteed as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Minister advised Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 virus and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.

Eid-el-Kabir, also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”, is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Like this: Like Loading...