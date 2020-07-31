Eid-El-Kabir: Obaseki urges Muslims to reflect on key messages of festival

Tasks faithful on COVID-19 guidelines

Assures of improved security, consequences for violent behaviour

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, urging them to reflect on the key messages of the event which are sacrifice and penitence.

In his message, which was broadcast statewide on Friday, Obaseki said: “My dear good people of Edo State, on this occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, I join our Muslim brothers and sisters to thank God Almighty for preserving and protecting us thus far.

“This year, we are celebrating the Eid-El-Kabir differently because of the disruptions caused by Coronavirus (COVID-19). This makes it more pertinent for us to reflect on the key messages of Eid which are sacrifice and penitence, which bring us blessings and hope.”

The governor who reinforced the need to observe the coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines, advised: “As we go about with celebrations, I urge you to protect yourselves and stay safe by observing physical distancing, wearing facemasks and regularly washing your hands.”

He emphasised that “COVID-19 is still very much with us and spreading rapidly in our communities. Although we have made some gains particularly as we now have a lot of data and information on the disease.”

Obaseki noted: “The epicentre of COVID-19 in Edo State remains the larger Benin metropolitan area, Esan West and Etsako West. We have recorded some measure of success in managing the pandemic and protecting our people from its vicious grip, but there is still room for more improvement as we continue to refine measures to protect the vast majority of our people from the virus.”

He explained that “Our strategy to screen, test, and treat has been acknowledged by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health as one of the most coordinated and effective responses by any state in Nigeria.

“We have exceeded our target and have now screened over 540,000 persons and tested over 10,000 persons from our 3 testing facilities. COVID-19 testing in Edo State is almost twice the national average. This explains why the number of confirmed cases of 2,200 is one of the highest in the country.

“Sadly, we also have one of the highest death rates from COVID-19 in Nigeria. 75 per cent of those who have died from COVID-19 are our older citizens.

Obaseki further said that “This mortality rate is of serious concern to the state government because many of these deaths could have been prevented if citizens adhered to COVID-19 prevention regulations. I am therefore urging everyone to observe the guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus such as regular hand washing under running water and use of alcohol-based sanitiser; and avoiding gatherings with a large number of persons.”

On the revised 2020 Budget of the state, occasioned by the economic and financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, he said: “We have had to reduce our 2020 budget by 30 per cent from N179bn earlier proposed to N128.8bn” and assured that “Despite the reduction in the budget, we would continue to meet our statutory obligation to workers and pensioners and sustain critical sectors of the economy.

“Though spending on capital projects may reduce, we hope to continue to invest in critical infrastructure as part of our plan to develop a diversified and competitive post-COVID-19 economy that would serve the people and improve their livelihoods.

“Political activities leading to the governorship election on September 19 have commenced. I appeal to everyone to exercise caution and observe the regulatory guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 during electioneering campaigns.

“The Federal Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have issued guidelines for large gatherings and political activities this period, which must be respected.

Obaseki acknowledged the roles of health workers and other stakeholders in the fight against COVID-19 and saluted them for their resourcefulness and courage in the face of the deadly disease.

He highlighted his administration’s readiness to ensure that the state is secure for the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“With heightened political activities, we are witnessing a very disturbing increase in the incidence of violence, vandalism, and thuggery in the state.

“I condemn in very strong terms the display by thugs at the gate of the Palace of the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin on the 25th of July, 2020. It was reprehensible and an embarrassment to the state.

“Our revered monarchy represents our essence as a people for which we are very proud. We must all respect this institution and insulate it from partisan politics because it precedes us and will succeed us.

He warned: “Government will not stand idle and watch thugs overrun the state, cause chaos, and go scot-free, without consequences. In the same vein, the destruction of billboards and vehicles with insignia of certain political parties will not be taken lightly, as the democratic process would not be undermined with intimidation and violence to cow voters.”

“I want to assure the citizens of Edo State, that the state government has the capacity to enforce its laws, to maintain order and secure lives and property,” he said.

