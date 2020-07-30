EID EL KABIR PRAYERS: Borno orders restriction of vehicles, Horses, Donkeys

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Following the anticipated celebrations for the Eid El Kabir Sallah slated to take place on Friday 31st July, 2020, the Borno State Police Command has ordered for restriction of vehicular movement to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

Also, Tricycles popularly known as Keke Napep, bicycles, wheelbarrows, Horses, Donkeys and Camels were restricted for movement from 6 am to 12noon when worshippers might have finished their prayers at various praying grounds in Jere Local Government Area and Maiduguri Metropolis.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Deputy Director Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed in a press statement.

He said, “In view of the forthcoming 2020 Eid El-Kabir celebrations, the Command wishes to reiterate its commitment to ensuring hitch-free sallah celebration.

“In pursuance, therefore, residents of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere Local Government Area are hereby informed that there will be restriction of vehicular movement.

“The restriction will affect all motor vehicles, tricycles, bicycles, wheelbarrows, Horses, Donkeys and Camels etc.

“Duration is from 6am to 12 noon of 31st July 2020 when worshippers might have finished their prayers.

“Worshippers are therefore advised to pray at praying grounds nearest their homes. They are equally advised to arrive early at their respective praying grounds for security screening to avoid eleventh-hour rush/stampede.

“It is pertinent to state that no bags, weapons, or sharp objects of any kind will be allowed into the praying grounds.

“Parents/Guardians are reminded to be mindful of their children/wards at the praying grounds to avoid incidents of missing persons.

“More than this, owing to the ravaging Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, worshippers are advised to wear their face masks, and to observe social distance and other safety measures stipulated by recognized government health authorities failure of which, they may not be allowed into the Eid Praying grounds.

“Worshippers are by this notice advised to cooperate with security agencies deployed to the praying grounds, as this is one of the many measures adopted by the Command to ensure their safety before, during and after the prayers”. The statement said.

While wishing the Moslem faithful a happy Eid El- Kabir celebrations across the state, the Command urges members of the public to continue to be security-conscious and to report all suspicious persons, activities or objects to the police or other relevant security agencies, as the Command is ever ready to deal with any situation.

