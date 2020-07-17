Eight escape as commercial bus summersaults in Anambra

By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

Eight passengers narrowly escaped death on Friday in a lone motor accident along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

The accident, which occurred near Okija Police check-point, involved a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus, with registration number NSR774ZF.

The Nation gathered that one person was seriously injured while seven others came out unhurt in the accident.

Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Pascal Anigbo attributed it to tyre burst.

He said: “At about 8.45am today Friday 17 July, 2020 a serious lone Road Traffic Crash (RTC) caused by “tyre burst”, was recorded near Okija Police Check Point, along Ihiala-Onitsha expressway.

“The vehicle involved was a Mitsubishi L300 commercial bus, with registration number NSR774ZF. A total of Eight (8) male adults where involved in the crash. One victim sustained some degree of injury, while the others came out unhurt.

“The injured victim was rushed to ObiJackson Hospital by FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command. The team also ensured the clearance of obstruction.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi warns vehicle owners and drivers against the use of substandard or expired tyres.

“They should also ensure they confirm the expiration dates on their tyres and purchase only brand new tyres, to avoid such occurrences.”

