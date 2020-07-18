Ekiti APC, PDP bicker over alleged attack against Fayemi

Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has tackled its counterpart, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for launching vitrolic and unscathing remarks against the Governor Fayemi-led administration in the state.

The ruling party said that the opposition PDP has turned itself to an object of ridicule following its alleged plot to destabilize the APC-led administration by resorting to calumny to score political points.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday by its Director of Publicity, Elder Sam Oluwalana, APC said the opposition party should bury its face in shame and apologise to the people of Ekiti for its alleged four years of misrule.

The party said the PDP-led government lack the moral right to be upbraiding Governor Fayemi who is assiduously put things aright as a foot gap from the past administration.

It alleged that the opposition party brought Ekiti to its knees with anti-people’s and life-threatening policies and viable indicators of socio-economic development were in the extreme negative mode.

According to the statement, “Activities of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ekiti in recent time have shown that the party is dwindling and will soon go into Oblivion.

“It is not unusual for political party to be out of government as no condition is permanent, but when such a party now turns its period of interregnum to embark on things that may likely jeopardize the future of its members calls for concern.

“Since the imposition of care taker committee on the PDP in the state, it has continued to move from grace to disgrace with the committee members rather than facing their assignment, are only interested in causing trouble in the state by dishing out lies of high magnitude to the general public.

“From day one, the committee was dis-jointed and has no clear-cut agenda except to abuse the state government whose character and workings they know nothing about.”

It further added, “The APC, as a well organized and focussed political party, had been built on the solid rock and no amount of campaign of calumny and orchestrated lies can make it sway from its path to provide good governance to the people of Ekiti state.

“Right from the starting point, the mission of APC in the state is well spelt out and till the last day, it will be no retreat no surrender. The wailers can continue to blink to justify their god fathers pay.

“For a party that finds it absolutely difficult and tasking to organize itself and put the house in order, how then will it be able to point flaws in government, that is if there is any.

“The APC, for the umpteenth time encourages and counsels the opposition PDP, especially members of the caretaker committee to first remove the logs in their eyes before they attempt to remove the pecks in other’s eyes. Enough of the lies,” it said.

Dispelling the allegation, the Secretary of the Ekiti PDP Caretaker Committee, Diran Odeyemi, described the tantrums against the opposition party as a misdirected venom, saying the caretaker’s activities in Ekiti have been a blessing .

Odeyemi said PDP as a responsible opposition, had been putting Fayemi on his toes with constructive criticisms geared towards giving the people the best democracy dividends they deserve.

Speaking with journalists via telephone conversation, Odeyemi said : “look at all the issues we have raised against the government beginning from N770m demolished Abuja Governor’s lodge, government’s extortionate recruitment exercise and 15 percent to be signed off by pensioners to get their gratuities, all were truths and verifiable.

“Even the government up to now has not debunked them or said they were lies. They have always been dishing out lies to justify their actions.

“Our coming to Ekiti has been a blessing to this government and the good people of Ekiti State. We are here to serve the people responsibly and not to destabilise the government as a responsible opposition party,” he stated.

