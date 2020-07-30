Ekiti begs striking doctors to resume

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Government has called on doctors under the aegis of National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP) to suspend its industrial action in the interest of the masses.

The government pledged its readiness to meet all demands of the doctors on installments, insisting these would be done in such a way that other sectors won’t be affected.

The doctors on June 30 withdrew their services, after a 28- day ultimatum in protest against alleged wage disparity, unpaid backlog of allowances, among other matters.

Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, in a statement on Thursday denied allegations by the doctors that Ekiti 19 general and three specialist hospitals as well as over primary health centres are experiencing acute shortage of health professionals.

Olumilua said the state has over 300 doctors on its payroll, contrary to the frightening situation painted by the striking doctors.

“It is widely acknowledged that most developing nations and sub- nationals are experiencing the shortage of doctors in the health sector, including Ekiti State.

“It is however important to clarify that there are adequate doctors in both public and private sectors in Ekiti State to meet the healthcare needs of its residents.

“It is unfortunate that despite the numerous efforts of the State Government to support the health sector, especially during this pandemic and its attendant economic effects, the members of this Association have insisted on the strike action”.

Olumilua added: “The timing of this strike action, in the middle of a global public health crisis when the citizens need their services the most, borders on insensitivity.

“Government calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to appeal to the striking doctors not to allow themselves to be pawns in the hands of political detractors”.

