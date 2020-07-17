The Ekiti State Ministry of Justice has again exposed another sex offender, Bayo Akintewe, 66,

This is as the state continues to make do of his name and shame sex offender strategy to rid erring residents of the shameful crime.

The State government recently introduced additional stringent measures to deter sex offenders. In addition to naming and shaming, persons convicted of sex offences will not benefit from the Governor’s powers of the prerogative of mercy and will.

ALSO READ:

A statement from the Justice Ministry explained that: “The Ekiti State Ministry Of Justice today published the details of another convicted sex offender. He is Bayo Akintewe, a 66-year-old man resident in Ado-Ekiti. Akintewe was convicted by a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti for the rape of a 16-year-old girl (identity withheld).

“According to a statement from the office of the Ekiti State Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda, the publication is in furtherance of the ‘name and shame sex offenders policy’ of the Ekiti State Government. The Government of Ekiti State was the first state in Nigeria to open sex offenders register for the purpose of keeping records of convicted sex offenders in the State.

“The State government recently introduced additional stringent measures to deter sex offenders. In addition to naming and shaming, persons convicted of sex offences will not benefit from the Governor’s powers of the prerogative of mercy and will, therefore, serve the full term of their prison sentence.

“Ekiti State is currently reviewing the sex offences provisions in its Criminal Code Law with a view to achieving the effective prosecution of sex offenders. Under the new proposals, the offence of rape will on conviction attract life imprisonment.”

Vanguard

The post Ekiti Justice Ministry exposes 66-yr-old convicted sex offender appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...