Organised Labour in Ekiti State, has issued a 14-day notice to Governor Kayode Fayemi to pay all outstanding benefits to workers or face indefinite industrial action.

A letter dated July 16 and addressed to governor Fayemi, said the ultimatum commences from Monday, July 20 and lapses on August 3, within which the governor is expected to redeem his pledge or face mass action.

The letter was jointly signed by the Chairmen of Nigerian Labour Congress, Com. Kolapo Olatunde, his counterparts in the Trade Union Congress, Com. Sola Adigun and Joint Negotiating Council, Com. Kayode Fatomiluyi, as well as their Secretaries.

The statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, the labour demanded immediate payment of outstanding workers’ promotion arrears, deductions, salaries, allowances, bonuses and other benefits within the stipulated time, to avert industrial strife in Ekiti.

The post Ekiti: Labour unions give 14-days strike notice appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...