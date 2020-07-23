Ekiti, Ogun, Cross River, Bayelsa get new police commissioners

Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

INSPECTOR General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the posting of new police commissioners to four states.

The commissioners and the states they are posted to are: Mobayo Babatunde (Ekiti), Edward Awolowo Ajogun (Ogun), Abdulkadir Jimoh (Cross River) and Okoli C. Michael (Bayelsa).

The police announced the postings on their verified Twitter handle.

Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), announced the postings, which are with immediate effect, on Tuesday night.

