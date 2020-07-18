El-Rufai orders civil servants back to work on Monday

Civil servants in Kaduna State have been directed to resume work on Monday, three months after the state government’s Quarantine Act and Kaduna State Public Health Law, which quarantined all residents on March 26.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Nasir El-Rufai had on June 9, while lifting the quarantine order and permitting a significant reopening of the state said public servants will be summoned back to work in phases to be announced by the Head of Service.

Following this, a circular issued by the office of the Head of Service has announced that different category of workers will work in different days of the week, from 9am to 3pm.

The circular which was signed by the Permanent Secretary, Public Service Officer, Ibrahim Jere stated that all Permanent Secretaries, Director General, Chief Executives of Agencies and Parastatals, as well as Directors will work from Mondays to Fridays.

It however stated that officers on Grade Level 14 and above will work for three days, including Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while officers on Grade Level 7 to 13 will work on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only.

The circular also restricted private office visits adding that staff officers will be assigned to identify their staffs at the entrance gates from 8:30am to 9:30am.

