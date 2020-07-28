Ellen DeGeneres Show Work Place To Be Investigated

Warner Bros, Hollywood media giants, is conducting an internal investigation of The Ellen DeGeneres Show following multiple complaints by employees of the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, a memo was emailed to employees of The Show last week, which stated Warner Bros. will be interviewing current and former staffs about their experience on the set of the talk show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres.

The report comes after several allegations by current and former staffers of the Television show hosted by Ellen DeGeneres said that they were subjected to a toxic work environment

According to the report, interviews will be conducted by Warner Media’s employee relations group and an unspecified “third party firm,”.

Earlier this month a number of employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show blasted it as a ‘toxic work environment’.

Some workers alleged they were fired after taking medical leave and were subjected to favoritism by executive producers of the Ellen DeGeneres show.

In all of these though, Ellen DeGeneres herself was never accused of any of the alleged misconduct even though one anonymous worker stated;

“I think the executive producers surround Ellen DeGeneres and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

Following the reports of an impending investigation by Warner Bros, the show’s Executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner told E! News they are taking the claims “very seriously.”

One current and 10 former employees of the daytime chat show have accused the three executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of ‘bullying’.

A source told Buzzfeed: ‘The issue is these three executive producers running the show who are in charge of all these people and who make the culture and are putting out this feeling of bullying and being mean.’

‘They feel that everybody who works at The Ellen Show is lucky to work there: “So if you have a problem, you should leave because we’ll hire someone else because everybody wants to work here.”‘

