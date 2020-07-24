Emir extols Kebbi tomatoes farming prospect

The Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu Abdullahi, has said Kebbi State will emerge the hub of tomatoes production in the country in view of the existence of the second largest fresh tomatoes processing company which eliminates the fear of post-harvest loss.

Culinary products manufacturer, GBfoods, in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kebbi State government, and Yauri Emirate, has established a $52 million tomatoes processing factory in Gafara village, Ngaski Local Government Area in Yauri Emirate of Kebbi State.

The Monarch made the assertion on Thursday when he visited the site of the company in Gafara village and said he was elated for the tremendous progress registered.

According to him, the siting of the firm in his domain has opened a ready-made market for the farmers, noting that with such opportunity, many people would be willing to open farmlands for the cultivation of the crop which would ultimately improve the socio-economic wellbeing of his subjects.

“Now, with a ready-made market available, farmers would open more farms as many others would be ready to invest heavily in order to cash in on the opportunity at their doorstep,” he said.

The firm’s site Manager, Mr Tunde Jaiyeola, took the Emir round the premises and demonstrated how the processing of fresh tomatoes would be undertaken.

