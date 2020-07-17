‘End hostilities in Ebonyi community’

A community leader in Ebonyi State, Mr Innocent Elum, has urged Governor David Umahi to intervene in the dispute between Ishinkwo and Abaomege over land.

He said several people, especially youths, have been killed over the land, with many afraid of returning home for fear of being caught in the web of conflict.

“We cannot continue to lose our youths that would have brought development to our rural communities to an unnecessary land dispute,” he said.

Urging the governor to find a lasting solution to the crisis, he said other leaders should also intervene.

He faulted the authorities for not acting swiftly to end the protracted crisis, which he said has led to the loss of many lives.

Elum said: “We have so many learned people from both sides that are supposed to come together to stop this evil that is perpetrated on our land today.

Read Also: Ebonyi council elections hold August 15

“We call on Governor Umahi as the father and Chief Security Officer of the state to urgently intervene to put an end to this waste of lives and properties.

“We urge the governor to as a matter of urgency set up a high powered committee that is not biased to look into the major causes of this dispute, demarcate the land among the warring communities or if need be, make an outright seizure if that will bring lasting peace among our people.

“As we speak, the killing is still going on. When will it end?”

He praised traditional rulers led by Ezza Ezekuna Council for their role in searching for peace.

“History has it that this disputed land issue has spanned over 74 years with thousands of lives and properties lost. The hostilities are assuming a more dangerous dimension,” he said.

Elum warned that the blood of the innocent killed in the carnage will be on the head of those sponsoring the warring factions to cause the mayhem.

He expressed confidence that peace would return to the land if the right thing is done.

Like this: Like Loading...