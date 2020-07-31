End killings in middle belt, Forum leader tells FG

A national leader of Middle Belt Forum, Engineer Ben Akarka, has urged both the Federal and States Government within the region to do everything possible to end the needless killings in the area.

Akarka who expressed worry over incessant killings in the middle belt region, particularly, condemned the crisis on the plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states where he noted that innocent people were being hacked to their untimely grave on daily basis.

He made the observation during the burial ceremony of Professor Steven Aondona Ikyuior who was chairman Board of Trustees of the Bristow Secondary School Alumni Association, an institution situated in Gboko area of Benue State.

Akarka who is currently chairman of the association, further expressed sadness that a people who had lived together peacefully in the region for over centuries are now taking up arms against one another and causing deaths, pains among themselves.

He described the persistent violence as, “unfortunate and disheartening,” stressing the need for government at all level to set up a committee to investigate the killing of innocent persons, including children, women, men and the aged.

The group leader however sympathised with the families of those who had lost loved ones and prayed God to comfort them.

Akarka also eulogized the late Prof. Ikyuior, as a man of honour who impacted so many lives and therefore called on Bristow old boys to support in building academic environment that can stimulate teaching and learning for upcoming Bristow almamata.

Like this: Like Loading...