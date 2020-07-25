End Southern Kaduna carnage now – Sardauna Foundation

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has appealed to all stakeholders to bring to an end the “unacceptable and needless” carnage going on in Kajuru and any part of Kaduna State.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Engineer Abubakar Gambo Umar, in a statement, said the foundation believed that it is only when peace, mutual trust and respect exist that socio- economic development can be achieved.

He expressed concern on the incessant butchery and bloodletting in Kajuru and other parts of the state, adding, “Religion and ethnic reasons should never be justifications for the intractable killings going on in Kajuru and any part of the state.”

He added, “Despite the commendable efforts of the state government and security agencies to end the crisis, destruction of lives and property have not abated, reports of banditry and inter-ethnic revenge killings only point to the fact that there are some diabolic forces who would rather profit from the crisis than allow peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation firmly believes that no society can thrive without regard to the sanctity of human life, mutual respect for human dignity and fundamental human rights as guaranteed by our constitution. Mayhem in whatever name or guise is retrogressive and barbaric, which stands condemned.

“The foundation therefore calls on all people of good conscience to join hands with the authorities to end the crisis. We also enjoin all political, religious and traditional leaders in southern Kaduna to support the authorities in ensuring that peace returns to the area.

“We equally call on the authorities to step up efforts to ensure that criminal elements and groups that are found involved in the Kajuru quandary should be made to face the full consequences in an open and transparent manner to serve as deterrent to others.”

