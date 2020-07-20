‘Energy drinks industry not explored’

By Busola Aro

NIGERIA’s energy drink sector is a lucrative but largely unexplored industry with market research fore-casting a yearly consumption growth of over 6.5per cent by 2022, Amber Drinks Limited, said at the weekend.

It said this is slightly an increase in the five per cent yearly growth experienced between 2014 and 2016, which made the average consumption to be about 25.5 litres, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) report in January this year.

She said: “We are introducing Amber energy drink into the energy drinks segment with the best of intentions to give Nigerians another quality option in their energy drinks choice list.

“Ámber is scientifically formulated to provide an incredible energy boost for those who lead active and exhausting lifestyles ranging from sports to entertainment. It is a non-discriminatory unisex energy drink, the first of its kind.”

She said the drink provides a healthy way to stay active and energised through the day, pointing out that consumers would enjoy the nourishing taste of the slim, sleek and admirable trendy look of the brand in attractive package and affordable price.

She explained that the drink is enhanced with potent herbal blend of Guara, amino acids and vitamins.

Guarana is natural caffeine used in beverages. It was said to have been added to Amber to ensure that along-side all the vitamins and nutrients packed in the can, consumer stays alert, energized and healthy.

