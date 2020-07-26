Enhancement programme for 90,000 households launched in Adamawa

By Onimisi Alao, Yola

A livelihood Enhancement programme, Feed the Future Nigeria Rural Resilience Activity, targeting 90,000 households in Adamawa and three other states in the Northeast, has been launched.

The three other states to benefit from the programme, which is simply termed Rural Resilience Activity (RRA), are Gombe, Yobe and Borno.

It is a five-year programme to be implemented in partnership with Mercy Corps, Save the Children and International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) with support from USAID.

It seeks to involve rural economic players, especially small-holder farmers, processors and women and youth entrepreneurs, who will be supported with enhancement skill development and funds to raise their standards, according to the operators.

Speaking at kickoff event of the programme in the Adamawa State capital, Yola, Deputy Chief of Party of the Rural Resilience Activity (RRA), Malam Farouk Kurawa, explained: “If you are a processor and you are looking for how you can better source your raw materials, we provide the necessary linkage with producers and if you are a producer, we find the linkage to whom you can successfully sell your produce or products.”

Giving further details of the content of the RRA, Farouk said: “For those who are doing small scale businesses, we also see how we can support them on a sustainable basis,” adding the Rural Resilience Activity will focus intervention in rice, cowpea, maize and groundnut value chains.

He said the programme comes with investment innovation grant meant to support business ideas to fruition but to which beneficiaries would be expected to provide matching fund.

The country representative of the IFDC, Mohammed Salasi, said to boost the success of the programme, his organisation will ensure the deployment of soil and crop friendly fertilisers.

“Our presence on the team is to ensure that the productivity of the farmers is improved,” Salasi said.

A leader of intended beneficiaries of the RRA, Mr Stephen Maduwa, said the programme is a relief to farmers.

Maduwa, who is the Adamawa State Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, expressed the hope the Adamawa State Government would help with the counterpart funding that farmers would need to access the funding component of the RRA.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, Prof Maxwell Gidado, who represented Fintiri, assured that the government would indeed help with counterpart funds.

