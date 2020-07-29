Enraged Imo communities raze houses of suspected serial killers

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Enraged members of Imo communities have burnt down houses of suspected serial killers who have been on the run in the last five years.

The burnt houses said to be owned by suspected serial killers were burnt down by enraged youths at Ekwereocha/Amakohia in Ihitte/Uboma local government area of Imo State, five years after the communities in Ihitte/Uboma, said the alleged syndicate had taken so many lives.

Sources from the community told Vanguard South East Voice that the last incident that triggered the burning of the houses in the communities, involved the killing of an old woman living with a little child.

Sources from the communities said that the woman was murdered by her alleged killers after she recognized and mentioned one of the names of the killers and even her little child was inflicted with machete cuts but the child survived after receiving medical attention and she helped to name one of the killers.

“The woman that was killed recently was living with a little child. They killed her when the old woman recognized one of them and she was killed to stop her from mentioning their names.

“They did not only kill the woman. They also seriously injured the little child living with the woman but fortunately, the little child did not die and has recovered and mentioned names of those that killed the woman and as a result of this information, the police were able to arrest them.

“After these arrests, the villagers got angry and burnt the houses of those involved in the killings. It happened at Ekwereocha/Amakohia in Ihitte/Uboma local government area of Imo State. Three houses were burnt.

“This kind of thing has not happened before and the youths felt that if they don’t react on issues like this, that the killings will continue.”

Confirming the incident, the Chairman Interim Management Committee, IMC, of Ihitte/Uboma, Chike Olemgbe said that the suspects are now in police custody and that normalcy has been restored in the communities.

Olemgbe noted: “Immediately that thing happened, I called my people together and warned them not to take laws into their hands and that they should allow the laws be applied accordingly. I also called various security agencies and they answered me and intervened to calm the situation.

“Before the incident, Oluchi Osuji was the first person they killed in 2016. So many governments have come and gone but this government said it is not going to continue. We moved in and we have been able to arrest some suspects.”

Also reacting, the Imo State Commissioner for Special Projects, Simon Ebegbulem, said: “What happened last Friday where youths of the community burnt down houses belonging to the suspects was unfortunate and sad.

“I see it as a result of anger because in the past one year, women are being raped and killed in Ihitte Uboma and unfortunately, nobody will be arrested. At least four women have been murdered in that manner in the last two years.

“So, I see the action of the youths as a result of anger. But I am happy that the transition chairman in the council and security agents were able to calm the situation down.

“However, we are happy that this time around, the people were caught while some are still on the run. And I can assure you that all those who were involved in the dastard killing of that innocent woman will be arrested. You don’t commit such evil and go unpunished.”

“You will even observe that some of those who perpetrated the evil are relatives of the deceased which goes to buttress the point that those perpetrating this heinous crime are not strangers but people from our community.

“More people will be arrested and I can assure you we will get to the bottom of this matter”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Enraged Imo communities raze houses of suspected serial killers appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Enraged Imo communities raze houses of suspected serial killers appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...