‘Ensure drivers’ training’

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The President of the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Mr. Jide Owatunmise, has sought quality drivers’ training.

Read Also: IPMAN holds safety awareness seminar for tanker drivers

Owatunmise, in a statement issued on Thursday after a virtual meeting of the national executives of the association, said it was sad that Nigeria’s first female helicopter fighter pilot’s (Tolulope Arotile’s) death was traceable to the recklessness of a driver, who was not certified to handle a vehicle on the road.

He condemned the circumstances of Arotile’s death.

Like this: Like Loading...