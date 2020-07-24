‘Ensure drivers’ training’

Daily News

By Adeyinka Aderibigbe

The President of the Driving School Association of Nigeria (DSAN), Mr. Jide Owatunmise, has sought quality drivers’ training.

Owatunmise, in a statement issued on Thursday after a virtual meeting of the national executives of the association, said it was sad that Nigeria’s first female helicopter fighter pilot’s (Tolulope Arotile’s) death was traceable to the recklessness of a driver, who was not certified to handle a vehicle on the road.

He condemned the circumstances of Arotile’s death.

