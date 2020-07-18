By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

There was tension in Enugu on Thursday following the announcement of a Catholic Priest of Enugu Diocese, Fr. Joachim Cabanyes who died of COVID-19 at an Enugu isolation center.

It was gathered that the Enugu Priest who died from COVID-19 hailed from Spain and had served in Opus Dei Prelature, Emene, Enugu for over 28 years.

Speaking on the death of Fr. Joachim on weekend, the Public Relation Officer of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, Fr. Benjamin Achi said the deceased was such a nice, easy-going, cordial, generous, prayerful and dedicated priest, stressing that, “he loved our people so much and always attend Diocesan function”.

He disclosed that his body has been laid to rest in the evening of that very black Thursday he died, following the National Center for Disease Control, NCDC, guidelines.

“As priests, we cannot shy away from our pastoral duties, but the only thing is just for us to take the normal precautions, as much as we can, as we go about ministering to people and administering sacraments.

“Honestly, his death came to us as a rude shock because it had not been long, just over a week ago that he told us that he tested positive to COVID- 19 soliciting our prayers.

“So, nobody expected that he was going to succumb to the disease because throughout his battle with the disease, he was very calm, peaceful and courageous and we had all hoped that he would pull through.

“Everybody felt bad about his death. Fr Joachim was of the prelature of the Opus Dei but he has been working in Enugu Diocese for close to 30 years now.

“So, he is a part and parcel of us and we really felt bad about his passing – everybody, beginning from the bishop to all the priests and the faithful.

“To lose someone that has been part of the presbyterium in Enugu for such long years in that manner is so terrible. But what can we do but to pray for the repose of his soul?

Vanguard News Nigeria.

The post Enugu priest dies of COVID-19 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...