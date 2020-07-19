Enyimba owed me for two years – Abd’allah

The Technical Adviser of Wikki Tourist, Usman Abd’allah has recalled how he spent two years with Enyimba Football Club without being paid match allowances.

In an exclusive interview, the Kano State-born tactician also said he never had the opportunity of preparing the team before the league officially resumed because of lack of funds from the club.

“I spent two years with Enyimba without bonuses. But if anything goes wrong with the team, it is always the coach’s fault. At one point, I offered to sponsor a pre-season trip because the club said there was no money.

“In the two years I played continental games with Enyimba, I never had the opportunity of having a pre-season. Every year, I started slowly with Enyimba.

“I remember a match we played in Burkina Faso that we lost by a goal. We used the two weeks before the return leg in Aba to condition the team because I didn’t do pre-season with them. We had new players who didn’t understand the philosophy of the team and we had to make them catch up.

When I joined Enyimba about four years ago, I met 10 strikers, about 7 goalkeepers in the team. The club was just recruiting any good player without looking at the structure of the team. This is one of the most successful teams in Nigeria,” he said.

Early this year, he was relieved of his duties after leading Enyimba to win their record eighth league title last season and they also reached the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup last year.

