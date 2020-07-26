The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated ace Television Broadcaster, Chief Julie Coker on the occasion of her 80th birthday anniversary.

Ereyitomi described Chief Coker as a dogged and extraordinary woman who was the first Female Newscaster in Sub-Saharan Africa at a very younger age when the broadcast media industry was dominated by men .

The lawmaker noted that the First female newscaster in Sub-Saharan Africa committed her energy in the art world leading to the blossoming of the industry beyond imagination, even though she may not always get the credit as expected.

Chief Julie Coker hails from Warri, she is maternally from Itsekiri, Warri, Delta State, she won the first edition of Miss Midwest Nigeria in 1958 and emerged as 1st runner-up at the Miss Nigeria contest same year, that opened doors for her then as young lady, she attended Holy Child College, Lagos an. Julie Coker is a household name in Nigerian TV. She has over the years helped groom a generation of women and men in Broadcasting in Africa’s most populous nation.

Ereyitomi added that the broadcast legend has featured in so many movies, distinguished herself, even as an entertainment promoter and lover of children.

He congratulated the multiple award winner both in Nigeria and across the shores of Nigeria for making Warri Federal Constituency and Delta State very proud.

The post Ereyitomi salutes Chief Julie Coker at 80 appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Ereyitomi salutes Chief Julie Coker at 80 appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...