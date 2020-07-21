Eric Dier Signs New Four-Year Contract With Tottenham 

Eric Dier has signed a contract extension at Tottenham which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

Eric Dier joined Spurs from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 and has made 239 appearances for the North London side, scoring 11 goals. The 26-year-old is set to be available for Tottenham’s final game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday after serving a four-match ban for climbing into the stands to confront a fan after an FA Cup defeat at home to Norwich City in March.

has won 40 caps for his country and scored the decisive spot-kick in England's World Cup penalty shootout victory against Colombia to seal a place in the quarter-finals in Russia two years ago.

told the club's official website after the announcement was made: "I'm really happy to continue here and commit to this new journey we are on.

“It’s crazy to think I have been here for six years. I’ve enjoyed it a lot, it has been fantastic to work under the managers I was working under and now working under. I am very privileged to be at this club with this set up and this group of players. It’s a fantastic place to be Eric Dier said

“The club has given me so much, we’ve had some great times together and we want to have even better times. There are many things I need to achieve here before it’s over. “I feel like I’m at the beginning of a new journey. My targets are very clear: I want to be one of the best in my position in the Premier League. I want to prove myself in this position and Tottenham is the best place for me to do that.

“My clear objective, and the manager’s, is to win trophies with this club. When the times comes, I want to leave knowing I have done that.”

The clubs manager Jose Mourinho spoke of his hope that Dier, who was shifted back to play as a centre-half prior to his suspension, would stay on earlier this month. Mourinho said: “My boss Mr [chairman Daniel} Levy tells me that he wants Eric to sign a new contract and Eric tells me that he’s more than happy here, more than happy with his situation, especially now that he feels we have a certain idea for him and the deal.

“And he tells me also that he wants very much to stay. “So I hope that we can find an agreement because I’m trying to take the team in a certain direction and when I try to develop a player in the team it’s because I’m waiting for a player to stay with us.”

