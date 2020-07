[Addis Standard] Addis Abeba — Tuuli Baayyis, the defense lawyer for Jawar Mohammed, told Addis Standard that his client has told presiding judges at Lideta Division of the Federal High Court deferment bench that he was detained at a basement of an unmarked house in Addis Abeba in an area commonly known as Mexico Square.

The post Ethiopia: Jawar Mohammed Tells Court He Is Being Held At a Basement in Unmarked Building appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...