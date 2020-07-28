News From Africa Ethiopia: Month-Long Internet Shutdown Cost Govt Over U.S.$100 Million – Netblocks By admin 3 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 32 [Nation] Ethiopia suffered a loss of at least $100 million due to the internet shutdown the government imposed in July. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments