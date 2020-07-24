EU, British Council take COVID-19 awareness to rural areas in Adamawa

European Union (EU) and the British Council have taken the war against the COVID-19 pandemic to rural areas in Adamawa State. The campaign will employ a door-to-door communicative system from trained residents using megaphones to reach out to their targeted audiences. The project, public engagement and awareness education on COVID-19 pandemic in Adamawa State, anchored […]

