EU to review fintechs regulation over wirecard scandal

European Union officials have suggested that there will be changes in the supervision of fintech firms in the wake of the £1.8 billion accounting scandal at German payments firm Wirecard. Earlier this month, the European Commission’s (EC’s) executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis announced that the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), the EU’s financial […]

