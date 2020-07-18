EVA ALORDIAH: If I turn you on, good for you!

…Is her wild side taking shine off her craft? She answers in this story

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nigeria’s female rapper, Eva Alordiah isn’t the baddest celeb on the planet. But she’s definitely one that’s not shy of showing off her wild side and true colours whenever an opportunity presents itself.

The talented rapper is not new to flaunting her nudity at random on social media. And she does it more often than not. In fact, since she came into the limelight many years back, Eva Alordiah has tried to live the bad girl lifestyle she craves for and would do anything to sustain it.

In one of her Instagram posts in August,last year, the rapper confirmed this claim, saying ‘I am living the life I spoke of myself.” But the Delta State-born entertainer had her fair share of crazy moments, heartbreaks and shocking scenes on social media that have stunned her fans across the world.

‘Where’s the condom?’, her movie is still talk of town. It tells the short story of Elohor played by Eva Alordiah herself, who was lost in the heat of the moment with her lover, Ade during which they had consensual sex. Bobby Uranta played Ade in the movie. Things, however, went wrong when Ade’s condom pulled off during sex and Elohor only noticed after the sex.

Elordiah, however, became worried and requested for a test to be conducted to be sure neither of them has been infected with any STIs or STDs. Unsure of what would become of her fate, the rapper called her sister, Eva to inform her but ended up testing negative. The short film, which was shot to promote sexual abstinence among adolescents caused a lot of stir on social media. Yet, the rapper was not disturbed, even as she appeared almost unclad in the video.

Only weeks back, the talented rapper got her fans talking again after she shared a raunchy photo of herself, where she flaunted her nipples on her Instagram page with a claim that she doesn’t like to wear bras.

The seductive picture had over 18, 731 likes on Instagram, as her fans kept gushing and commenting on the post, where she wondered what it’s about nipples that makes men go crazy when they see them.

Alordiah revealed thereafter that the only reason she wears bras is that they prevent men from “going crazy over the nipples.”

“Nipsey Hustling. I don’t like bras. Generally, I just think Bras are so uncomfortable, for me. And I am not the only woman who feels this way.”

“When I wear a Bra, I do it for you. To help you help yourself from going crazy over nipples. When I don’t wear a bra, I do it for me. To help me help myself f–king breathe.”

“But if I had to choose every day, I would walk free, with my breasts dancing wildly and unassuming in front of me, my nipples announcing me in the room before I do.”

“My breasts are a part of my body, not just singular entities separate from me. So when I am locked in and strapped under the sore clasping of the hooks and cups of a bra, it is my entire body in subjection to that discomfort. Of course, there are women who need extra support and could do with a support garment. This is no discredit to that fact,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram page.

Sharing yet another raunchy picture, where she was wearing swimming pants, Alordiah captioned the picture: “If it turns you on it is good for you. But not everything that turns you on is good for you.”

The sexy picture set social media on fire, and while her male fans were still gushing over it, the content creator and rapper shared another raunchy photo on social media for the world to see her wild side. This time, Alordiah wanted to prove to everyone that not being a super model cannot stop one from living the modelling life.

According to her, all that she wanted at a time was to become a Delta Soap girl. But when that dream did not come true, the beautiful rapper restored to self-help, confessing that, “Much bigger things have happened in my life since then.”

“I am not anywhere close to being a super model but I have lived the modelling life. I have been paid to do the work. Of course, back then I didn’t know what the future held for me, all I had was my Word and a Vision of where I wanted to go.”|

“In the beginning was the Word..” Yes? The same has happened in my career as a performing artiste and rapper,” Alordiah said.

Believe it or not, Eva Alordiah is one of the craziest, yet most talented female rappers in Africa. But in recent times, her wild side appears to be taking the shine off her craft. But she feels strong living the life she spoke of herself and says so proudly. Confidence. Though multi-talented, when Alordiah is not writing songs, she’s perhaps writing books. Last year, she published her book, “111 Powerful Affirmations to Attract Money” to earn herself a place in the literary world. She’s also a make up artist and a fashion icon.

Alordiah’s career has been that of a rapper who has glaringly chosen to create music that forms part of a narrative, her quest on this part is what has endeared her to everyone. Through the years, as noted by a critic, she has faced her fears in the form of label woes but like the valiant Queen Idia, she more than holds her own and undoubtedly has a place in the pantheon when the flag bearers of the new school are etched.

