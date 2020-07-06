Breaking NewsHealth

Ex-APC Vice Chairman, Inuwa is Dead

Former All Progressives Congress(APC) vice chairman of the North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Abdulkadir was a member of APC’s national working committee that was dissolved recently. The late Inuwa Abdulkadir was also a former Minister of Youth and Sports Development during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

Until his death, Mr. Abdulkadir Inuwa was the chairman Governing Council of the Sokoto State University. No official statement has been released yet by both his immediate family or political associates

