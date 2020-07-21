Ex-Kaduna Deputy Speaker tests positive for COVID-19

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Former Kaduna Deputy Speaker and member representing Kagarko Constituency, Hon. Nuhu Shadalafiya, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Shadalafiya, who disclosed his status on Tuesday, said he has since been moved to isolation centre and solicited for prayer for his quick recovery.

The lawmaker, in a statement, disclosed his sample and those of his wife, aide and brother were taken on Friday by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

But, while his result returned positive on Sunday, those of his wife, brother, and aide returned negative.

According to him: “I was immediately moved to the COVID-19 isolation centre, where I am presently receiving treatment. I am stable and on medication.

“Please pray for me and others at the centre for a speedy recovery.”

