Ex-Minister Labaran Maku’s Nephew, Killed By Gunmen

The Street Journal has learnt that the former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku’s nephew, Mr Salisu Usman was kidnapped and later killed by gunmen who stormed their home in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Also killed during the operation was the Ex-Minister’s niece, Sa’adatu Usman, a 400-level student of Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

Salisu Usman’s wife was also kidnapped during the operation and is still in captivity.

The Gunmen stormed Gudi, which is the ancestral home town of the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, around 8 pm on Tuesday, killing the two siblings and abducting the housewife.

The Nation reports that the gunmen took away the immigration officer (Salisu Usman) and his wife before they later killed him, fueling speculations he might have been struggling with them.

The scene of the incident is not far away from the railway and the Governor’s farm gate in Gudi where a detachment of Police officers are stationed. They, however, could not help the situation or resist the gunmen.

Speaking to newsmen, father of the victims, retired ASP Usman Salisu, said the gunmen scaled the fence to gain access before firing three shots at the Late Sa’adatu through her window.

He said:

“I was on the dining table eating when I heard the first gunshot, second shot then third, as a police officer, I concluded these are robbers. Then shortly I heard my children screaming with their late sister in a pool of blood.

“I quickly put a call to one of my friends, who is also a retired police officer. But before the police came, they had killed my daughter and went away with my son, Usman Salisu who is an Immigration officer and his wife before they later killed him.”

The Comptroller of Immigration in the state, Zainab Lawal, confirmed the incident.

“Nigeria Immigration Officer, (NIS) Superintendent Salisu Usman and his wife were kidnapped at gunpoint and he was later killed while his sister was shot on the spot which led to her death immediately,” Lawal said.

Like this: Like Loading...