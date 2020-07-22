Ex-NAN Editor-in-chief, Shehu Abui is Dead

Ex-NAN Editor-in-chief, Shehu Abui Dies at 74

A former Editor-In-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Shehu Abui, is dead.

Abui, who served as Editor-in-chief between 2001 and 2006, was until his death the Dan Masani Manchok, (Leader of the learnered) under the Moro’a Chiefdom in Southern Kaduna.

His son, Ibrahim, who confirmed the development to NAN , said his father died at a hospital in Jos in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness.

“My father was admitted in Bingham University Teaching Hospital, Jos, on Monday and I travelled to Jos from Abuja yesterday to donate blood.

“But unfortunately, he gave up the ghost at about 1.25 a.m. on Wednesday,” he added

Abui, a native of Manchok, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State is survived by his wife and three children.

Shehu Abui, who is also the Danmasani of Marwa, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during his time on earth, had urged the Federal Government to formulate policies to regulate the country’s solid minerals and mining sector.

He said that mining contributed significantly to the country’s economy before the discovery of oil in commercial qualities.

“If you go to Plateau and some parts of Kaduna state, mining had started, even in Zamfara and Kastina, though not regulated, but they need to be regulated by the government just like the oil industry.

“The truth is that some 50, 60 years ago, Nigeria was very dependent on mining, for example in Plateau, we had tin mining and in the East we had coal mining.

“It was very important for the economy in addition to cocoa production in the West and groundnut and cotton in the North and palm oil in the East.

“If you go to Plateau now, you will see where tin was excavated,” Abui,the former Editor-in-Chief of NAN said.

He said that though mining contributed a lot to the country`s economy in the past, it was ignored when the production of oil came.

Abui said it was however, heartwarming that people had started going back privately into mining, but needed to be regulated.

He maintained that there was huge mining potential in country that could boost its economy and development if effectively harnessed, saying that all that was needed was political will.

He expressed optimism that with people like the newly elected president of the Nigeria Mining and Geosciences Society (NMGS), Mr Obadiah Nkom, there was hope for the country’s solid mineral sector.

Abui who said he had known Nkom over the years as a man determined to explore the sector, said with him as NMGS president, results would be produced in the solid mineral sector.

He noted that the country prior to the discovery of oil and gas in commercial quantity was known for its tin, columbite, and coal.

According to him, political will and a determined populace desirous of forgoing current short-time pleasure and comfort for a secured and sustainable future is required to achieve the full potential of the country’s solid mineral deposits.

“To achieve this, there is the need for the Federal Government to formulate a licensing policy to encourage oil companies to becoming petro-chemical producers rather than extractors and exporters of crude.’’

