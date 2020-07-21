Daily News

Ex-OAU VC Omole loses wife

The wife of Prof. Wale Omole, former Vice Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife is dead.

Mrs Afolasade Adenola Omole (nee  Onakoya) died on July 15 after a brief illness. She was 66.

Mrs Omole, a former deputy registrar at the Obafemi  Awolowo University, Ile -Ife and Secretary, Institute of Agricultural Research and Training  (I.A.R.& T) Ibadan was an alumnus of Queens  School, Ede/Ibadan and the University of Ife where she was also an assistant lecturer.

Mrs Omole also had a stint at the Distance Learning Institute of the University of Lagos.

A devout Christian, Mrs Omole was a two-term President of Christian Morning Star Society of Archbishop Vining Memorial Church Cathedral, Ikeja.

She is survived by three children, grandchildren and three brothers.

