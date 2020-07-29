Ex-Pension boss, Maina, released from Kuje Prison

Abdulrasheed Maina, ex-chairman, Pension Reformed Task Team, has been released from Kuje Correctional Centre nine months after his detention.

Maina, arraigned before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Oct. 25, 2019, by the EFCC alongside his son, Faisal, and firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd., had been in detention since the period.

Maina’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, told NAN that “this is good for us because we will now have time to prepare for his defence; we will now have goof conferencing on the matter.”

Maina, through his lawyer, Joe Gadzama, had, on June 23, informed the court that Sen. Ali Ndume, representing Borno South, had decided to stand as surety for him.

Maina, charged with 12-counts bordering on money laundering, had pleaded not guilty to all the charges. (NAN)

