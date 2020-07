A device suspected to be a bomb has exploded and killed six children at Yammawa village, in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State. The incident which occurred Saturday morning also knocked five others unconscious. They were evacuated and taken to the Malumfashi General Hospital for treatment. It was learnt that the victims were at […]

