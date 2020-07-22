FAAN berates DSS operative for slapping staff

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has alleged that the head of the Department of State Security (DSS) at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja, Mr Safiyanu Abba, breached security procedure at the airport and also assaulted a FAAN aviation security (AVSEC) staff.

FAAN in a tweet on it’s official twitter handle @FAAN_Official said: “We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer who was performing his duty by calling on Mr Safiyanu Abba to desist from doing so.”

The tweet said: “This happened on the 17th July at about 15:25 hours.”

BREACH OF SECURITY PROCEDURE AND ASSAULT ON AVSEC OFFICER BY HEAD OF DSS AT THE INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL OF NAIA ABUJA We note with dismay that Mr Safiyanu Abba, the Head of DSS at NAIA deliberately obstructed airport Security process, and slapped an Aviation Security Officer.. — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) July 22, 2020

“He breached security procedure by obstructing further searching of a visitor who had just walked through the metal detector and activated the alarm” FAAN claimed.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the Security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated” FAAN stated.

Like this: Like Loading...