The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has pleaded with Governor Hope Uzodinma to assist it in completing the cargo operations terminal and increasing the runway of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, from 2,700 to 3,000 metres, and the width from 45 to 60 metres.

The post FAAN seeks Uzodinma’s help to upgrade Imo airport appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...