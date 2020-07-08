The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has disclosed in an interview that the police in Lagos State will soon begin the arrest of any resident of the state caught not using a face mask in public.

The commissioner disclosed that the command has arrested 3,802 persons between April and June for not wearing face masks, adding that all the suspects were charged to court and sentenced accordingly.

The commissioner said, “We have been enforcing the law. We have arrested 3,802 people for not using face masks and 12,900 suspects were held for flouting various COVID-19 guidelines since the commencement of the lockdown in April. They were all charged to court. But we are going to be stricter now because we have noticed that some people do not wear at all while others hang it on their chins. That is not the purpose for the directive.

The face mask must be properly worn to cover the mouth and nose. That is how it will serve its purpose. Our people must know that the policy is for their safety and that of society. As soon as you step out of your house into public space, you should have your face mask on, worn properly. It should be that way until you return to your private space. Wearing it is compulsory just as social distancing is compulsory. You cannot do one and leave the other. For emphasis, we will arrest those who put the face mask on their chins and also arrest those not wearing it.”

