Facebook, Twitter, YouTube remove video of Nigerian doctor claiming hydroxychloroquine cures COVID-19

A video of a Nigerian US-based doctor Stella Immanuel making claims related to the coronavirus was removed by Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube after going viral online Monday. Immanuel said she had successfully treated more than 350 people in the United States with coronavirus using hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax. US President Donald Trump shared multiple versions […]

