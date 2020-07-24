Falana Tackles Garba Shehu, Says He Rejected Funtua’s Request That Sowore Begs Buhari For Freedom

Popular Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on Thursday, revealed that he rejected Late Isa Funtua‘s request that his client Omoleye Sowere begged President Buhari for freedom.

Falana said a delegation comprising the late Isa Funtua and two newspaper publishers met with him to convince Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters to apologise to the President.

The revelation by Falana was contained in a statement titled: ‘On the collapse of secret meetings designed to compromise Omoyele Sowore in custody.’

The rights lawyer said he rejected the delegation’s request to have Sowore, who was in detention, to write an undertaking to desist from further embarrassing the Federal Government.

According to Falana, at the meeting, which held last year in Lagos, Funtua, an ally of Buhari, said “rather condescendingly” that the regime in power could not be defeated.

He, however, said he swiftly reminded Late Funtua that the Nigerian masses defeated military dictators to pave way for the current democratic dispensation.

What triggered his reaction, according to Falana, was the “incendiary” and “erroneous” account given by presidential spokesperson, Mr Garba Shehu, regarding the meeting he had with the delegation.

While being detained by the DSS for over four months in 2019, Omoleye Sowore was visited by the late Funtua, the publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka-Pemu; and the publisher of ThisDay Newspapers, Nduka Obaigbena.

Falana’s statement read in part:

“Mr Shehu’s memory failed him,” for refusing to tell Nigerians he rejected “the gratuitous request” to persuade Mr Sowore to “apologise to President Buhari and write an undertaking to desist from further embarrassing the federal government.

“Mr Shehu ought to have equally disclosed that I demanded for the unconditional release of my client from the unlawful incarceration of the State Security Service.

“I expressed my personal agony over the request because I won the legal battle wherein the Court of Appeal had upheld the fundamental right of the Nigerian people to protest against the government without a police permit.

“Mr Shehu ought to have published the terms of the “resolution” which he claimed that Mr Sowore had accepted instead of blaming the collapse of the “fence-mending process” on the intransigence of his lawyer “whoever that was (sic).

“In fact, when the late Alhaji Isa Funtua said rather condescendingly at the Lagos meeting that the regime in power could not be defeated, I was quick to remind him that the Nigerian people had defeated military dictators to pave way for the current civilian dispensation.

Following Funtua’s demise on Monday, Sowore, on his platform, granted an interview detailing how the deceased and others paid him a visit while he was in the DSS custody and asked him to put aside his ‘revolutionary views’ and stop fighting the government for him to be released.

The post Falana Tackles Garba Shehu, Says He Rejected Funtua’s Request That Sowore Begs Buhari For Freedom appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...