Eleven months after Folashade Ogunniyi was killed by a hit and run driver while sweeping dirt on Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, her employer has compensated her family. Ogunnniyi died in August 2019. Until her death, the late sweeper, a mother of three, was employed by Highway Managers, an environment sanitation firm working contracted by […]

The post Family compensated 11-months after street sweeper died at Third Mainland Bridge appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...