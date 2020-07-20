The Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has been conferred with the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” by Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

Also read:

Makwashe said that the title was conferred to the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

The emir urged the former minister to continue with the support and cooperation to the emirate.

Fani-Kayode, at a news briefing in Gusau, commended the emirate and promised to continue to maintain good relationship Zamfara and core Northern states.

“I am highly impressed with this title given to me as one of the heroes of Shinkafi emirate.

“I commend the present administration led by Gov. Bello Matawalle for promoting peace and stability in the state”, he said.

The former minister said the PDP led administration deserved commendation for initiating various policies and programmes for the development of the state.

“I came to Zamfara for bridge-building. I went around the state, I am impressed with the peace been restored and various infrastructural development”, he added.

He lauded RUGA and Airport projects initiated by the state government and expressed optimism, that the government would move the state forward.

He urged people of the state to continue to support Gov. Matawalle for peace and stability and socio-economic development in the state.

Vanguard News

The post Fani Kayode bags traditional title in Zamfara appeared first on Vanguard News.

The post Fani Kayode bags traditional title in Zamfara appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...