By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, expressed sadness over the death of elder statesman and leader of the Afenifere group, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi, describing the sad event as a huge loss to the nation and humanity at large.

This is as the party described Pa Fasanmi as on outstanding democrat, who dedicated his life towards the stability and development of the nation, “particularly in his leading roles in the entrenchment of democratic practice, equity, justice and national cohesion, especially as a member of the House of Representatives in the First Republic and a Senator in the Second Republic.

Also read:

In a statement by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP recalled “the patriotic roles played by Pa Fasanmi as a member of the national constitutional conference of 1994, which further laid the foundation for the birthing of our present democratic order, in addition to his continued leadership counsel towards the stability of our nation, to the very end.

“Our party is deeply pained that Pa Fasanmi left the stage at the time our nation needed his wealth of experience, wise counsel, prayers and leadership direction the most.

“The party, however, finds solace in the fact that Pa Fasanmi triumphed in life and left very strong legacies and leadership footprints for the younger generation of leaders to follow in the task of nation-building.

“The PDP condoles with the Fasanmi family, the Afenifere group, the government and people of Ekiti and Osun states respectively and prays God to grant the nation the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” the message read.

Vanguard News

The post Fasanmi’s death, a huge loss to Nigeria — PDP appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...