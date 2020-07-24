Father of two bags 12 months jail term for forging marriage certificate, internet fraud

By Shina Abubakar

A father of two, Olalekan Ibosiola, was sentenced to twelve months imprisonment by a Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State for forging marriage certificate and attempted fraud.

The defendant was arraigned on four counts bordering on forgery, attempted fraud, and sending pornographic content.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Prosecutor, AbduRasheed Sulaeman, had alleged that Olalekan, sometimes in June 2019 had in his possession a Federal High Court certificate of marriage dated April 22, 2017 which the defendant knew to be forged.

He was also said to be in possession of a forged affidavit titled, “A confirmation of Affidavit of Claims and Fact/Probate Inheritance” dated April 22, 2017, contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charges against him and opted for plea bargaining.

In his judgement, Justice Peter Lifu sentenced him to one-year imprisonment running from June 2019 since his detention by EFCC.

The judge also ruled that the iPhone, HP laptop seized from the convict be sold in auction and the proceed be remitted to the treasury single account of the federal government, while he ordered that the 450USD recovered from the convict be returned to the victim through the EFCC.

