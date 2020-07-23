Fayemi speaks from isolation, says he will come back strong

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, who tested positive for Coronavirus, has said that he would overcome his current health challenge and return to his duty post sooner than expected.

The governor said this in a video clip from where he was observing self-isolation, a condition to be fulfilled by anyone that tested positive for coronavirus. Governor Fayemi tests positive for COVID-19

The video was made available to newsmen by Fayemi ‘s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi assured Ekiti people and Nigerians that he was okay.

He expressed delight at the outpouring of love, prayers and solidarity showed to him by Nigerians since he made his COVID-19 positive status known on Wednesday.

”I shared on my twitter handle my COVID-19 results which came out to be positive. “I have decided to do this for the generality of Ekiti people and to reassure everyone that I am okay.

“I have basically isolated myself, which is the protocol, but only see my doctor. “I want to tell our people that COVID-19 is real. “If there are people out there who still think there is nothing like that, it is real.

”So, it is important you wear your face masks, wash your hands regularly and maintain social distancing at every opportunity and keep to yourself, that is the least we can do.

”We can only care, it is God who heals. “I thank our people for their solidarity and effusive messages of prayers that I have received across Ekiti, Nigeria and even from outside Nigeria.

”I shall come out of this health challenge and be physically back to duty to render services to Ekiti. “Thank you,” the governor said.

Fayemi, on Wednesday, had announced on his Twitter handle that the third result of his COVID- 19 tests had turned out to be positive, and that he had proceeded on self- isolation.

He had also handed over critical areas of governance to his deputy, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi. (NAN)

