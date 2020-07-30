FBN Holdings profitability rises 56% to N49.5bn in H1’2020

By Babajide Komolafe

FBN Holdings Plc, the parent company of FirstBank Nigeria Limited said it recorded 56 percent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to N49.5 billion in the first half of 2020 from N31.6 billion in the corresponding period of 2019 (H1’2019).

This growth was driven by 46.8 percent increase in the company’s Non-Interest income which rose to 80.1 billion in H1’2020 from N54.6 billion in H1’2019.

The company disclosed this in its unaudited financial statements released yesterday.

The statement among other things showed gross earnings of N296.4 billion, up by 5.8 percent from N280.3 billion in H1’2019.

Commenting on the results, UK Eke, the Group Managing Director of FBNHoldings said: “The H1 2020 financial results are impressive and reconfirm our consistent focus on enhanced shareholder value. Despite the difficult operating environment, the H1 results demonstrate our resilience and capacity to deliver on long-term ambitions.

The 56.3 percent Year-on-Year ( y-o-y) growth in profit after tax for the period is a testament to the strength of our organisation to continually deliver exceptional services to our customers in these unprecedented times. We have been able to achieve this feat by leveraging our agent banking network, innovative e-banking capabilities, and operational efficiency utilizing technology.

“During the quarter, we successfully divested from the underwriting (insurance) businesses to focus on our banking operations. We are confident this will enhance greater value to our stakeholders and strengthen the Group’s resolve to consolidate its leadership of the banking sector. Following the divestment, FBNHoldings injected Tier 1 capital into FirstBank, effectively increasing its CAR to 16.5%. This provides a comfortable buffer against regulatory requirements with the potential to support any emerging business opportunities.

“Looking ahead, we remain cautious, but we are confident that our business is fundamentally strong to withstand any future challenge towards enhanced performance”.

