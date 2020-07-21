FBNQuest offers digital asset trust for wealth transfer

By Collins Nweze

FBNQuest is offering Digital Asset Trust to address the rising trend of digital commercial and investment.

The Digital Asset Trust is offered by FBNQuest Trustees in response to an upsurge in online transactions by the public.

The solution aims to help individuals engage the services of professionals who will support with assessing associated risks and avoiding mistakes around how they organise their assets when investing through, or doing business on digital platforms, which could prevent the transfer of assets to intended beneficiaries in the future.

FBNQuest has also created a dedicated online platform where interested individuals can learn facts about Estate Planning as an important element in an individual’s overall financial plan.

It contains articles that explain basic concepts of Estate Planning, and the various offerings that can be used to achieve financial goals.

Concepts, such as Education Trusts for children, Islamic estate planning, trusts for owned assets, wills, executorship, and power of attorney; while podcasts with experts sharing insights on the Legacy Series are also available for listening.

Managing Director of FBNQuest Trustees, Adekunle Awojobi stated: “The Legacy Series remains our contribution to broader efforts to demystify estate planning.

We believe there are several opportunities individuals and investors are simply unaware they can take advantage of through FBNQuest Trustees, and we are committed to driving that awareness and providing strong support.”

Now in its seventh season, the Legacy Series campaign themed ‘Building a Legacy that Lasts’, continues to help individuals understand how to plan for the protection and seamless transfer of their wealth during their lifetime and after.

