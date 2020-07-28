FCC Sets Up Panel To Probe Ministries, Departments And Agencies

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) has decried the continuous violation of the federal character principle, thus setting up a committee to probe ministries, departments and agencies in Nigeria.

According to the FCC, the violation of Federal Character principles is affecting President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of uniting Nigerians through creating equal opportunities in the government MDAs.

In view of this, the Commission has resolved to set up six ad hoc committees to look into the activities of all government agencies to ensure compliance with federal character principles.

The FCC in a statement issued on Tuesday, by the Director of Public Affairs and Communications, Dipo Akinsola, in Abuja, revealed it has resolved to audit the nominal rolls of some MDAs to ascertain the level of compliance with the principle of federal character.

The statement read in part:

“The FCC at its plenary chaired by the Executive Chairman, Dr. Muheeda Dankaka, resolved to audit nominal rolls of some agencies/MDAs to ascertain the level of compliance with the principle of Federal Character.

“The Commission regrets that the non-observance of due process in filling vacancies positions by the MDAs is affecting President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of uniting Nigerians through creating equal opportunities. The resultant effect of this has created an atmosphere of suspicion and imbalance in the country.

“In this vein, pursuant to Section 4(2)(3)&(4) of the Federal Character Commission (Establishment Act), six Ad-hoc Committees has been set up with folłowing term: (i) to ascertain all Certificates of Compliance issued from January 2019 to date; (I) to examine the staff nominal rolls and ascertain compliance with the Principle of Federal Character.

“The Executive Chairman charged the committees to discharge the assignments in the best interest of the citizenry as the Commission steps up its monitoring and enforcement machinery.

“The Executive Chairman enjoined the Chief Executives of the MDAs to give the committees maximum cooperation as the committees were not constituted to witch-hunt anyone but to perform our statutory functions as entrenched in the constitution.

“The committees are expected to conclude the assignments within three weeks.

